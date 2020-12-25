Has the foldable killed the tablet or just made it better?

Everybody’s always trying to predict and proclaim the death of tablets. We’ve seen it since the dawn of the first “phablet” devices like the original Galaxy Note; with a big enough phone, who needs to spend even more money on a bigger, less portable touchscreen device with more or less the same features?

That argument actually holds some merit. I have a few tablets sitting around, including high-end options like the Galaxy Tab S7+, that I almost never so much as boot, because between my phone for casual use and my laptop for work, all of my needs are met with just two devices. There’s just not much reason for me to carry around a third piece of tech that takes up more space in my backpack and, with additional accessories like a keyboard and stylus, can often reach upwards of $1,000.

But tablets have their own advantages that neither phones nor laptops can fully match. They’re considerably lighter and thinner than most laptops, and generally offer dramatically better battery life (though I suspect that may change as the shift to more ARM-based computers continues). They’re perfect for gaming and watching movies on the go, and detachable keyboards make tablets far better for typing out assignments than phones, while stylus support makes them terrific sketching devices as well.

Until foldables have been fully democratized, tablets are probably here to stay.

Phones like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can check most of these boxes while also tucking away into your pocket (at least, assuming you have relatively deep pockets), but even the Note with its 6.9-inch display can feel cramped compared to a larger tablet, especially for things like multitasking and drawing.

Of course, you can get an even larger pocketable display by picking up a foldable, like one of my favorite phones of the year, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It’s an incredible device that can expand out to a 7.6-inch, roughly 5:4 display (measured diagonally) that truly offers a tablet-like experience — it’s nearly the same size as the display on Apple’s iPad mini lineup.