Hands-on with Amazon’s highest rated iPad Air 4 case

If you’re looking to add a new iPad Air to your household this Christmas, you should take a look at Amazon’s highest rated case made by ZUGU called the Alpha case. This company focuses all its energy on one thing, iPad Cases. It strikes the right balance between durability, lack of bulk, aesthetics and maximizing the iPad’s full usability potential. Let’s take a look:

With over 1,000,000 cases sold and over 50k+ five star reviews, the ZUGU CASE Alpha for iPad Air is a brainchild of its own customers and quickly became the highest-rated case on Amazon for the new iPad. Since ZUGU started in 2010, it’s been focused on the customers that use its products and in the process made some of Amazon’s top rate iPad cases. With constant improvements based on tens of thousands of customer reviews for over a decade, it continually looked at the products on the market to see how it can continue to make them better. The new Alpha case builds on its previous tried and trusted designs with some new improvements.

The Apple Pencil is a great product, but it’s extremely easy to misplace. An extremely popular feature of the Alpha case is a built-in charging slot and storage slot, so you’ll always know where it’s at when the latest inspiration strikes you.

As you go about your work, you’ll appreciate the secure magnetic kickstand of the Alpha case. Keeping your iPad at the right angle will boost your productivity and let you focus on getting work done. With 8 magnetically secure angles, you’ll always find a comfortable viewing position, and the built-in air vents help to keep your iPad Air running cool for even the most demanding workflows.

If you plan to use your iPad as a centralized place to access HomeKit, you’ll appreciate the magnetic mount that lets you attach the iPad right to the surface of your refrigerator, washing machine, or anywhere you have a magnetic surface. Once it’s attached, anyone in the family can access HomeKit to control lights, turn on music, or adjust the temperature without needing their own device or look for their iPhone.

The Alpha case from ZUGU CASE contains a fiberglass internal structure with a microfiber interior to provide maximum protection with minimal bulk. The case’s durability won’t be a concern as it’s made of anti-rip matte black vegan leather, but if you have any issues, the Alpha case is backed by a two-year warranty. It all feels and looks very high-quality, especially compared to the competition at this price point.

The Alpha case for the 2020 iPad Air will keep your device looking brand new without compromising the iPad Air’s easy unlock.

5′ military-grade drop testing ensures your iPad Air is secure against drops but not so thick that you could throw it out of a helicopter. For everyday uses of the iPad Air, the ZUGU CASE will strike the right balance of security, durability, and functionality.

You can get the ZUGU Alpha Case for iPad Air 4 now at Amazon.

