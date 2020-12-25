Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Instagram

A warrant is out for his arrest after the 1017 Records artist, who is still on probation stemming from a 2015 burglary, burns and ditches his ankle monitor.

Foogiano‘s legal issues keep piling up while he hasn’t completed his punishment for a previous case. The artist, who is signed to Gucci Mane‘s 1017 Records, is currently wanted by police after violating court’s orders.

The rapper is reportedly now on the run after burning off his ankle monitor. According to Greensboro, Georgia newspaper The Herald-Journal, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Foogiano is still on probation stemming from a 2015 burglary. Earlier this month, he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. During a hearing on December 14, a judge set his cash-only bail at $50,000 after hearing from three witnesses at the scene. He was also required to wear an ankle monitor and not leave Georgia.

After posting the bail on the same day, Foogiano reportedly went home and did not charge the bracelet, leaving him untraceable for several hours. When it came back online for officers, they found the monitor stopped working at the side of a highway in Barrow Country. The bracelet was allegedly burned off and Foogiano was nowhere to be found near the ankle monitor.

On Monday, December 21, a judge approved a motion to revoke the 26-year-old star’s warrant.

Foogiano, however, doesn’t seem to intend to lay low after violating the court’s orders. The “Gutta Baby” spitter has been updating his Instagram page with his new pictures and most recently made use of his social media account to promote his fellow hip-hop stars YSN Solid and YSN Trapp‘s new mixtape “MG2X”.

“My mob just dropped @ysn_solid @ysn_trapp go stream that #Mg2x I got 3 on there,” he wrote along with the album’s cover art.