Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Burns Off Ankle Bracelet & Goes On The Run!!

Gucci Mane’s artist Foogiano is reportedly on the run after burning his ankle bracelet off.

According to The Herald-Journal, there is now a warrant out for his arrest.

Foogiano was placed on probation after being convicted of a 2015 burglary. According to the newspaper, he was also arrested earlier this month for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bail was set at $50,000– and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and stay inside the state of Georgia.

According to officers, the rapper returned home, let the ankle monitor die. It was later found on the side of a highway in Barrow County and had been burned off.

The rapper spoke to XXL last month, and he explained his motivation to succeed in music:

“I got kids now, thats why I do it. This what I gotta do for them. That’s the only thing that keeps me goin’ in this sh*t. I don’t like the fame and all that. I don’t like that sh*t, everybody in my face,” he told them. “If it wasn’t for them, I prolly woulda signed that deal, got them M’s and stopped. The attention is so aggravating. You can’t do nothing without the world wanting to know. Can’t go in the store without muthafuckas being all in ya face.”