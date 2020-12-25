Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Alludes He’s Not Responsible Amid Custody Battle

WENN/Brian To

In court documents, Elena Samodanova claims that the professional-dancer of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ doesn’t even have an apartment following their divorce.

Gleb Savchenko‘s estranged wife Elena Samodanova has requested primary physical custody of their children. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Elena claimed that the pro-dancer of “Dancing with the Stars” doesn’t even have an apartment following their divorce.

“I have been focused and responsible for ensuring [the] health, safety and welfare of our children since birth. Since the separation, our children have lived with me,” so she wrote on Tuesday, December 22, divorce filing, referring to their daughters, 10-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Zlata. She also added that Gleb “has not rented an apartment and is essentially ‘crashing’ with his friend.”

Elena went on to say that Gleb “is renting a room from his friend who is a bachelor and who constantly makes social media posts about parties at that apartment.” She noted that when she visited the apartment, “alcohol is easily accessible” there which is “not a safe environment” for their kids.

“Based on the foregoing, I respectfully request that the court grant me continued primary physical custody of the children with visitation to [Gleb], until such time as he secures appropriate housing for himself and the children, with furnished bedrooms for our girls, which will enable extended visitation to [ensure] frequent and continuing contact with both parents,” she continued.

In the court documents, Elena and Gleb decided to go separate ways on December 1 after attending mediation. “While we were able to reach an agreement on several issues, we did not reach an agreement on a parenting plan, child support, spousal support and legal fees,” she explained. She asked for him to pay her spousal support as well as her attorney’s fees, noting that his “DWTS” salary has increased a lot.

Elena and Gleb announced their split amid rumors that he was cheating on her with her “DWTS” partner Chrishell Stause, who is currently dating Koe Motsepe. Gleb denied the allegations, telling Entertainment Tonight, “The thing is, I’ve never actually cheated on [Elena]. Never, ever, ever.”