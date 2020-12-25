Giants sign Logan Ryan to extension

The deal includes $20M in guarantees, assuring that Ryan will be a part of the team’s plans beyond 2021. It’s not immediately clear how much of that $20M figure is guaranteed at signing, but a good portion of that sum should be locked in for Year One.

Ryan, 30 in February, hooked on with the Giants just before the start of the season. His history with head coach Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham helped to bring him to New York, but his talent and versatility were the real drivers.

The one-year, $7.5M deal paid off for the G-Men, and they’re now rewarding him with the $10M/year figure that he had been seeking throughout the offseason. In 2019, Ryan led all NFL corners last season with 113 tackles. He graded as one of the league’s top slot defenders, per Pro Football Focus, but ultimately had to make the switch to safety.

It hasn’t been a banner year for the Giants on the whole, but Ryan has been solid throughout. Through 14 games, the Rutgers product has 83 stops, one interception, one sack, three forced fumbles, and passes defensed to his credit. Now, he has security with a contract that could take him all the way to the end of his career.