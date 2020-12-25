Frank Ocean Explains That the Real ‘Boy With a Pipe’ in Hit Song, ‘Slide,’ Sold for $104.2 Million

Frank Ocean, the buzzy singer, never disappoints when it comes to releasing magnetic masterpieces. In 2017, he featured on the much-anticipated song from Calvin Harris, Slide. The hit song managed to mix-up different elements, bringing out heated passion and electric lyrics. Ocean and Migos featuring the same song defy many conventions of culture. But the lyrics of the song and the musical voices showcase prowess in pop music.

Frank Ocean | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

‘Slide’ was 2017’s song of the summer

Slide hit the airwaves in 2017 summer, and fans were intrigued by the unique piece’s mash-up. The analog of instrumentation and combining mastery in producing vocals made the song trend. Ocean’s verse ‘Boy With a Pipe’ made the song famous and irresistible to listen to. The idiosyncrasy combining of words and playing with the art is on another level. Ocean on the Genius website explains the actual meaning of the mysterious lyrics of the song. Ocean’s lyrics of the song managed to sell for a good value of money. The rest of the song, which clearly discusses sexual themes and living a lavish life, is constructed whimsically.

Which records did ‘Slide’ break?

“Slide” features people from different convictions in culture. Migos and Ocean featuring the same song raise eyebrow about their opinions on sexual orientation. In the past, Migos had expressed their negative opinion about the gay community. However, they later apologized and said they fully accept all sexual orientations in modern culture. In 2012, Ocean openly admitted his relationship with a man. Clearly, Ocean is not defined by the predefined rules of culture or sexual orientation. His perspectives are ideally different from normal society, making him unique and outstanding in many perspectives.

Harris making a collabo with both Ocean and Migos made quite an impact in the music industry. The hit song managed to break the records set by other famous musicians such as Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber. The hit song managed to garner more fans and views than the “That’s What I Like” from the funk revivalist Bruno Mars. Undeniably, the song lyrics, combination of arts, and well-though mash-up made the song the best hit single in 2017.

Ocean managed to lure his fans with his lyrical tone and charismatic character in the single hit song. The song was successful, just like his earlier songs “Blonde” and “Endless.” Ocean will continue to wow his fans even in his future songs.

The meaning of the ‘Boy With a Pipe’ lyric

Ocean lyrics, which raised a lot of speculation of what he meant, refer to a Pablo Picasso painting painted in 1905. The painting, which Picasso painted when he was 25 years, was sold for $ 104.2 million in 2004 during the Sotheby’s auction. Picasso, who is an iconic in the art world, created the Garçon à la pipe painting; although it does not resonate with his signature style, it reflects some Cubist principles in the artwork.

The painting features a young boy dressed in flowers and holding a pipe. The unique work created during the Rose period illustrates the masculinity and feminity of the Persian teenage boy. Currently, the painting is the fifth most expensive globally to be sold during an auction.

However, Sotheby’s did not name the actual buyer of the painting during the 2004 auction, but the sale is still significant, and Sotheby’s owners name it one of the most memorable auctions.