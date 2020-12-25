Former Celtics player, coach K.C. Jones passes away

Former Celtics player and coach K.C. Jones has died, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN (Twitter link). The Hall-of-Famer was 88 years old.

A 6’1″ guard who was drafted in 1956, Jones spent his entire -year career as a player in Boston, winning eight NBA titles as a key member of the Celtics dynasty led by Bill Russell. He ranks behind only Russell (11) and teammate Sam Jones (10) for the most championships won by a player.

Prior to entering the NBA, Jones was also teammates with Russell at the University of San Francisco, where they won a pair of NCAA championships. Additionally, he won a gold medal for Team USA in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne.

Following his retirement in 1967, Jones transitioned into coaching. He won a title as a Lakers assistant in 1972 and another as a Celtics assistant in 1981 before becoming Boston’s head coach and winning two more championships in 1984 and 1986.

Jones had a career regular season record of 552-252 (.674) as an NBA head coach for the Celtics, Bullets, and SuperSonics, with a 81-57 (.587) mark in the postseason. His teams appeared in five NBA Finals.

Jones is the second Celtics legend to pass away within the last two months, following Tommy Heinsohn on November 10.

Our condolences go out to Jones’ friends and family.