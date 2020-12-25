Fans Have Mixed Feelings About the New Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios has produced dozens of films and shows that fans love. They are not slowing down and have a lot of plans for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The pandemic caused delays in anticipated shows, but Disney Investor Day showcased upcoming projects that will arrive soon.

One new series is Marvel Studios: Legends, and it will go over all the iconic superhero characters. There have been mixed feelings about the show. Some fans think the series a good idea, while others are not too thrilled.

‘Marvel Studios: Legends’ displays the franchise’s greatest hits

Marvel Studios: Legends is a new series that will stream on Disney+. The purpose of it is to recap all the iconic Marvel films from the past 12 years. The show will cover all the characters one at a time, with the first couple of episodes focusing on Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Viewers will learn about where the heroes are from and where they are now.

While a rehash may not seem exciting, fans on Reddit discussed the benefits of the series. There have been numerous characters that have debuted over the past decade. A few users mentioned that it would help new and casual viewers catch up as Marvel Studios begins their next phase.

“I think the target of this series won’t be much of casual fans (who although they don’t remember a lot of important details from many movies will still watch the newer ones) but for new fans,” one user wrote.

Another Redditor pointed out that it may get harder to marathon all the films as more come out. They will be able to see the biggest moments in MCU history, such as Thanos wiping away half the universe.

Some fans are not enthusiastic about the show

Phase 4 will introduce new characters and expand on a few existing ones with eight movies and several shows. However, audiences have had to wait longer than expected. Some die-hard fans may enjoy Marvel Studios: Legends since there has not been much MCU content in 2020 when compared to previous years.

There are others who are not excited about the new series. Some users expressed disappointment with the announcement of the show. They see it as one big recap, and another stated that it might be a clip show with bad commentary.

“Yeah this is just a bunch of filler, the equivalent of those cheap ‘making of’ specials that used to air on network tv [sic] when they had nothing else to put on the schedule,” a Redditor commented.

Another user felt that the show was pointless unless there are comparisons between the movies and the comics.

‘Marvel Studios: Legends’ got left out of Disney Investor Day

Marvel Studios: Legends is a new series that revisits some of the most iconic moments from the MCU, one character at a time. Kicking off with Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the first two episodes start streaming Jan. 8, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iTN2kNdhFv — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 15, 2020

The Disney Investor Day presentation is when Walt Disney releases announcements about upcoming projects across different properties. Star Wars had several big news like Hayden Christensen returning for the Kenobi Series.

According to Vulture, the presentation this year was about four hours long. There was a long list of upcoming titles, and the company focused on the success of their streaming service, Disney+. Representatives also discussed Hulu that they recently acquired.

Other portions of the presentation included Disney animation, Pixar, and Marvel. While there were some major announcements, Marvel Studios: Legends got left out. They may have teased the new series, but there was not much coverage.

Perhaps, they left it out of the line up since it was a show going over what people already knew. It is possible they wanted to give more time to other projects that would build on the MCU. Fans who are waiting for Legends can expect it to drop on January 8. 2021.