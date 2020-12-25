Yuan Yang / Financial Times:
European tech executives and diplomats privately complain US sanctions on Huawei shut them out of the Chinese market while offering exceptions for US companies — Business says EU groups are losing out on licences to sell to blacklisted Chinese companies,nbsp; — European tech executives …
European tech executives and diplomats privately complain US sanctions on Huawei shut them out of the Chinese market while offering exceptions for US companies (Yuan Yang/Financial Times)
Yuan Yang / Financial Times: