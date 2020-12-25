Ethereum tumbles below $600 as XRP debacle takes a toll on altcoins By Cointelegraph

Ethereum tumbles below $600 as XRP debacle takes a toll on altcoins
has been showing massive weakness as the cryptocurrency is being sued by the SEC. Its price tumbled significantly from $0.65 to $0.21 in four days, a crash of 67%.
Meanwhile, other altcoins also corrected significantly in the past 24 hours as investors probably fear that XRP may not be the only coin on the SEC’s radar.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.