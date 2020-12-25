Ethereum tumbles below $600 as XRP debacle takes a toll on altcoins By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
has been showing massive weakness as the cryptocurrency is being sued by the SEC. Its price tumbled significantly from $0.65 to $0.21 in four days, a crash of 67%.

Meanwhile, other altcoins also corrected significantly in the past 24 hours as investors probably fear that XRP may not be the only coin on the SEC’s radar.

1-week chart. Source: TradingView
ETH/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView