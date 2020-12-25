Elad Roisman appointed acting chairman of SEC, according to Hester Peirce By Cointelegraph

Elad Roisman appointed acting chairman of SEC, according to Hester Peirce
Elad Roisman will take over as Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission effective immediately, according to Commissioner Hester Peirce.
Peirce broke the news on Twitter Thursday morning, where she congratulated Roisman for his appointment.
