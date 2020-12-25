Drugs boss ‘exploited vulnerable and naive young men’ to run heroin and cocaine empire

A drugs boss exploited ‘vulnerable and naive’ young men to keep his heroin, cocaine and ecstasy empire running, a court has heard.

Dorian Bell and his ‘loyal workers’ have been jailed after flooding the streets of Manchester and Oldham with the deadly substances.

The Manchester Evening News reports that bell was at the centre of the massive operation which took place over two years.

Despite being arrested three times he kept on dealing- only stopping when he was remanded in custody.

The 23-year-old has now been given nine years behind bars after admitting three counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

His empire began to crumble when police noticed him driving his Volkswagen Golf ‘suspiciously’ last July.

They gave chase but abandoned the pursuit as Bell was driving so dangerously.

The motor was left empty with cops finding drugs, mobile phones, and knives inside.

Around £,000’s worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and ecstasy worth £11,500 in cash were eventually uncovered. £10,000 in cash was also recovered.







Bell, of Wilson Way, Oldham, and Noel Tottoh, 22, both admitted three counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Bell and Totteh were also sentenced for conspiracy to supply ecstasy.

Bell also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, and Tottoh admitted a separate count of an aggravated offence of allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle.

Tottoh, of Princess Road, Shaw, was sentenced to four years and ten months.

The court heard that Bell was a leading operator of the gang.

More than 20,000 ecsacy pills were found during a police raid on a safehouse.

He had been arrested twice previously with drugs found on both occasions.

Braiden Cancelliere, 23, of Turf Close, was sentenced to three years and seven months after pleading guilty to supplying class A drugs, supplying class B drugs, and assisting Bell and Tottoh in the trafficking of class A drugs.

Natalie Armstrong, 43, of Cornhill Street, Oldham, was handed an 18 month community order for obstructing a drugs search.

Konnor Harvey, 20, of Meadowcroft Lane, was sentenced to five years and 11 months for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to driving offences.







Bailey Armstrong, 18, of Cornhill Street, was sentenced to two years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Zoe Garratt, 33, of Devon Street, Oldham, was handed a two year suspended sentence for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Detective Constable Andy Pearson, of GMP’s Oldham Challenger Team, said: “Bell and his accomplices operated a damaging criminal enterprise which inflicted a life of misery on those coerced in the conspiracy and those at the end of the chain taking the drugs, alike.

“Bell was driven by his own greed and selfishness to recruit vulnerable and naïve young men to take part in his pernicious trade, and he is now behind bars for a long to consider the impact of his actions on those in the community that have been affected by this.

“Bell’s fellow conspirators were heavily-involved in this trade, and Cancelliere was complicit in providing the men with a place to store drugs and money to help the conspiracy function – it is so important to the streets of Oldham that these men are now locked up for their criminality.

“I urge members of the community with suspicions or concerns to contact their local Challenger team, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We can continue to seriously tackle organised crime in our communities together if we get the information we need, no matter how insignificant that report may seem at the .”