Devin McCourty offered a glimpse into his future plans with the Patriots

Safety Devin McCourty will likely return for another season with the Patriots.

“I’m still enjoying football. I plan on playing next year,” McCourty said on WEEI this Thursday morning, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Just trying to finish out these two games the best way I can, and then when the offseason hits, evaluate and all that stuff.”

McCourty, who has played all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Patriots, said he feels “pretty healthy” and still loves competing.

His contract runs through next season, and McCourty, 33, made it clear his current plan is to see it through. He’s set to make a base salary of $8 million next season, $4 million of which will be guaranteed if he’s on the roster March 20.

McCourty previously hinted before Super Bowl LIII in 2019 that he would consider retiring if he was able to win it all with his brother, Jason. The McCourtys were able to live out that childhood dream, yet he stayed on for the next season and this year as well.

He’s won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, and is a member of the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade Team.