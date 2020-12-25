Home Business DeFi trader scores over $20 million in 1INCH token Christmas airdrop By...

DeFi trader scores over $20 million in 1INCH token Christmas airdrop By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

DeFi trader scores over $20 million in 1INCH token Christmas airdrop

On Christmas day, decentralized exchange aggregator service 1inch has released its governance and utility token. As part of the launch, the platform airdropped 90 million 1INCH tokens to users who had previously traded on the exchange.

According to data from on-chain analytics provider Dune, the highest recipient of the free token distribution received 9,749,686.003 tokens that were worth about $27.5 million at the peak price of $2.8 per token.