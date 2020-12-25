Dean Jones cause of death revealed not to be a heart attack as first reported.

The wife of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, has revealed that her husband’s cause of death wasn’t a heart attack as initially reported, but a catastrophic stroke.

Jane Jones hopes that the Boxing Day test against India will give cricket fans across the nation, and the world, a chance to commemorate the former batsman, and celebrate his life.

There is a planned commemoration for Jones during the tea break on day one at the MCG, with a special moment planned at 3:24pm, for Jones was the 324th Australian Test cricketer, while 324 was also his highest first-class score.

Dean Jones is farewelled at an MCG funeral ceremony. (Supplied)

“I hope Saturday is a big celebration. That’s the way we are looking at it. The fact that we were only allowed to have 10 people [at his memorial] in the middle of COVID, we were very alone. It will be nice for some of the public to be a part of it. The girls are thrilled to do something,” Jane told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Jones, 59, was in Mumbai when fulfilling his commentating duties for the Indian Premier League when he died suddenly after returning from a run and collapsing in the hotel. Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee attempted to revive him, but he had died instantly.

Dean Jones with his family. (Instagram)

The Victorian Coroner is currently investigating Jones’ death, with the family curious as to whether any head knocks he received as a batsman played a role, or if there were repercussions from a car accident he was involved in shortly before his death.

“It is actually under a coroner’s inquiry at the moment, not that they think there is anything other than what they have found, but just that he was a bit young to have the stroke the way it happened,” Jane Jones said.

She also says it is fitting for the commemoration to take place while the Indian team is in the country, as her Jones had a love for the country, and their love for cricket.

Dean Jones passed away at just 59 (Getty)

“He loved the sub-continent and they loved him. We are really thrilled they are here. I know it’s really hard under the circumstances with COVID, and everyone is suffering in some shape or form, and the cricketers are, too … but cricket makes everyone so happy,” she said.

Jane thanked Cricket Australia, Cricket Victoria, the Melbourne Cricket Club and the general public for their support over the devastating year.

“All the people that he used to play with at Durham in the UK as well, all the big cricket guys around the world have reached out, and a lot of the Australian guys, too,” Jane said.

“They have been beautiful.”

There was a memorial for the cricketer in October, where his family gave him one last final lap of the MCG — his favourite ground.

Jones left behind two daughters, Augusta and Phoebe, and a son Koby from another relationship.

