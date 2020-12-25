Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 drops to $339, latest Mac mini $639, HomePod, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 6, plus you can save on Mac mini, and HomePod in Best Buy’s one-day sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $60 off Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED)

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED GPS 40mm for $339. Today’s deal is a $60 savings from the regular going rate, $11 less than our previous mention, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple Watch Series 6 features a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. At the time of our publishing, this model is slated to arrive by Christmas. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save on the latest Mac mini

B,amp;H offers Apple’s latest Mac mini M1/8GB/256GB for $639. As a comparison, that’s a $60 savings and the second-biggest discount we’ve tracked so far. It hit $629 on Black Friday.

The M1 chip brings the Neural engine to the Mac mini for the first time, enabling fast and highly-optimized machine learning workflows. You’ll also find two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4, making connectivity a breeze for all of your devices.

Best Buy launches one-day flash sale

Best Buy is back today with a series of flash deals live through the end of the day. With a collection of offers on Apple gear, headphones, and more on sale, there are plenty of other ways to get some last-minute gifts checked off the list without paying full price.

Headlining today’s flash sale at Best Buy is the Apple HomePod at $250. Down from $299, price cuts on Apple’s high-end smart speaker have been hard to come by this holiday season. While we saw it drop to $210 for an open-box model over Black Friday, this is the best offer in months otherwise. HomePod delivers a fabric-wrapped design alongside a touchpad on the top for summoning Siri and adjusting playback. There’s also AirPlay 2 integration, stereo support, and access to Apple Music. Get all the details in our hands-on review.

Save $50 on Apple’s latest iPad Air

Amazon is offering the Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 256GB for $699. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest we have tracked. This newly-designed iPad Air iteration takes cues from the latest Pro models. It even gets closer in size thanks to a new 10.9-inch display. Apple’s tablet is powered by the all-new A14 Bionic processor and authentication is simple thanks to Touch ID within its power button. Folks trying to transition to USB-C will be pleased to find it onboard.

Nomad 40% off Apple accessory sale

Nomad’s outlet sale offers a selection of products discounted by 40% or more in the lead up to Christmas Day. Our top pick is the Rugged Case for AirPods at $10. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 or more and was originally listed at $30. If you’ve seen Nomad’s previous releases, then you know that its AirPods cases are meant to wrap as close to the shell as possible, while not adding too much bulk. This continues with this Rugged Case, which also features a cutout for the indicator light to shine through.

Roborock robot vacuums and mops

For a limited time, get select Roborock robot vacuums and mops with big discounts, including the Roborock S4 Max at $429 (Reg. $319), the S6 Pure for $359 (Reg. $599), and the S6 MaxV for $599 (Reg. $749).

