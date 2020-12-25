‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Christmas Week Shenanigans Aftermath

‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers find that is time for a week of Christmas based episodes for us to enjoy, and the show is all set for plenty of DiMera and Kiriakis antics.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Homecoming

We’re all set for some more homecomings as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) returns to spend the holidays with his family.

It’s going to be great seeing him again, but unfortunately we don’t think Sonny Kiriakis (Freddy Smith) as we expect him to remain in Arizona for the near future.

Still, we expect this to be a touching and heartfelt return and we can’t wait. This is one of the reasons ‘Days of Our Lives’ love the holiday episodes.

Nothing brings out the feels more than an old favorite returning even if it’s just for a couple of episodes.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Wedding bells fill the air

After their last attempt at tying the knot, Shawn Brady (Jason Cook) will want another shot and he’ll ask Belle Black (Martha Madison) to marry him.

While the timing is pretty cool as it’ll give her the chance to give Shawn the perfect Christmas present, it also puts the pressure on her because he wants to get married right then and there.

Yep, looks like Shawn wants to have a Christmas wedding and we can’t wait.

It does bring up an interesting question as to what’ll go wrong as they’re combining two great moments into one.

Maybe the sewar will fill with gas and the whole town will blow sky high? It’d make sense, right?

Or Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) may be returning this week. Maybe the gas idea would be less painful for the residents of Salem?

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani and Eli reconnect

There’s been plenty of problems between Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) since Eli tried to help her by betraying her. In short, nothing new for daytime television.

‘Days of Our Lives’ believe Lani will go into labor and will give birth this week to usher in the holiday.

It’ll also give them a chance to come together and find the love that’s been buried under the lies and betrayal.

We understand both sides of this and love how Lani stood her ground, but this is something that’s going to get fixed and what better way than seeing and holding their twins?

With plenty of action this week, which storyline are you looking forward to? Let us know below, and check back with ‘Days of Our Lives’ for the latest updates, spoilers, and speculation around. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.