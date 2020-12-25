David Murphey Is Almost Unrecognizable After New Youthful Makeover

David Murphey met his longtime girlfriend Lana on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. While all his friends and family believed that Lana was a catfish, Murphey stood firm in his relationship and eventually got engaged to Lana. Now, Murphey has just debuted a new look that has fans just as shocked as when Lana turned out to be real.

David Murphey of ’90 Day Fiancé | TLC

David found Lana online

As with many 90 Day Fiancé couples, Murphey met Lana online.

“I stopped dating in the USA 15 years ago,” Murphey wrote in an Instagram Q&A. “Every time I did I would start thinking about Ukraine, so I stopped trying so my heart was free just in case I went to Ukraine. I have dated well over 100 women in Ukraine. Turned down many marriage proposals and have been turned down twice myself.”

Lana turned out to be real

Murphey tried to meet Lana several times in person but each time Lana came up with an excuse as to why she could not meet.

“The first time, she did stand me up,” he said on the show. “Second time, her brother died. Third time, she had a medical issue. She had to go have surgery and it put her out of commission for three weeks.”

Eventually, Murphey hired a private investigator to get to the bottom of the situation.

“I know I got a lot of lies from Lana,” he said on the show. “So I’m hoping the investigator will validate that Lana is who I think she is because I don’t know if I’m ready to find out if my truth is not the truth.”

The investigator warned Murphey that Lana was scamming him and that she had multiple dating profiles on several different sites. Unable to accept what the investigator said, Murphey flew to Ukraine one last time to meet Lana. This time she showed up and the two got engaged.

Lana and David’s relationship status is unclear

Though Lana and Murphey got engaged before he left Ukraine, things seemed to have changed by the time Murphey filmed the Tell-All special.

“Right now, I would say we are not together,” he said. “I’m not going to say we won’t be together in the future. She’s under way too much stress with what’s going on with the show. And the people who bother her. I told her that’s part your fault, you can get off.”

David Murphey’s new makeover

Since the show ended, Murphey retired from his job and has been enjoying the mild-fame that 90 Day Fiancé has brought him. He had planned on finally fulfilling his dreams of being a full-time traveler but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put those plans on pause.

Though he can’t travel, Murphey is still exploring and evolving. In a recent Instagram post, he debuted a new look.

Murphey now sports a beard, mustache and a shorter haircut.

“You look younger,” one fan commented on the photo. “New look suits you well.”

“Wow you legit look twenty years younger!” another wrote.

“Wow! I didn’t recognize you at first!” one user commented. “Looking good!