‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Tyra Banks Returns, Here’s What We Know For Season 30!

Even though she had a bit of a rough start for her debut season on Dancing With The Stars, it doesn’t look like Tyra Banks is throwing the towel in anytime soon. But knowing what kind of hard worker she is, that shouldn’t surprise anyone, right?

The former supermodel has confirmed that yes, she will continue to host the show and that she will be back for Dancing With The Stars Season 30 while also hinting at what’s to come. Here’s what she has to say.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Here’s What We Know For Season 30

Despite multiple wardrobe malfunctions, technical malfunctions, and many on-air flubs, Tyra will be back next year.

Speaking to TV Insider about the upcoming 30th season, she said, “There is something beautiful about a doing a retrospect when you hit a milestone year. At the same time, there are so many new viewers this season, and a retrospect may not resonate with them. So, if we do one, it would have to be for those diehard fans that have been here forever, but not make it so ‘inside baseball’ where the new people don’t know what the heck is going on.”

Tyra also made it no secret that she would love for six-time mirror champion Derek Hough to stay on the show. He stepped in for judge Len Goodman this past season.

“Derek is so fantastic,” Tyra said. “He has such compassion. He gives the most amazing critiques. He’s firm, yet warm. I think he did a really fantastic job. I do miss Len, [but] I feel like there’s a way to have them both be here. I have a little notepad in my phone on how I can make that work, but I’ve got to get that approved by the team.”

