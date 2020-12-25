Couple saved from submerged car after being trapped underwater in ‘Christmas miracle’ rescue

A couple submerged under water in their car for two hours have been rescued in what is being called “a Christmas miracle”.

Eyewitnesses Matt and Alex Emmerson at first presumed the car was empty when they spotted it from their bathroom window.

However, after 15 minutes emergency crews arrived at the scene and a nerve-wracking rescue began.





(Image: BBC)



Our sister title The Mirror reports how a woman was later pulled from the car and looked in a state of shock.

Mr Emmerson, 44, told the BBC: “Whoever this poor couple were, they were in there for a long – close to two hours.

“The water must have been freezing.”

Mrs Emmerson, 42, added: “I just assumed that there would be nobody in there.

“Because normally people leap out and wade to safety before it gets to that point.

“We just thought it was another car that had been abandoned.”





(Image: BBC)



The rescue was branded a “Christmas miracle” by Mr Emmerson who said a firefighter went straight into the water and smashed a car window to get access “despite the water coming up to his chin”.

Mrs Emmerson, said: “He’s literally up to his armpits.”

The firefighter can be heard shouting to colleagues: “Guys I’m unsure, I don’t know if there’s anyone in here.”

A woman is then spotted and the firefighter smashes the window before pulling her out, she appeared to be in a state of shock.

Mr Emmerson said: “I couldn’t see anyone come out of that alive.

“He was shouting to her to find out if there was anyone else in there and she was in a real state of shock.”

A man was then found inside and pulled out.

The couple were taken to hospital for assessment according to the East of England Ambulance Service, but no further details were given.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had received more than 300 calls about flooding since Wednesday afternoon.

The Emmersons said the area of Thorpe End in Norfolk where they live often floods in heavy rain.