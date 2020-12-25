Citrix confirmed ADC networking equipment is being actively exploited to amplify DDoS attacks against a "small number of customers,quot;; patch expected mid-January (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Citrix confirmed ADC networking equipment is being actively exploited to amplify DDoS attacks against a “small number of customers,rdquo;; patch expected mid-January — Citrix says it’s working on a fix, expected next year. — Threat actors have discovered a way to bounce …
