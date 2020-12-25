China issues draft rules on bank units’ sales of wealth management products By

© . FILE PHOTO: A man rides an electric bike past the CBIRC building in Beijing
BEIJING () – China’s banking and insurance regulator issued draft guidelines on Friday on sales of wealth management products by commercial banks’ wealth management subsidiaries.
China will allow such subsidaries to act as sales agents for wealth management products for now, and plans to extend the business to other financial institutions, according to the guidelines issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.