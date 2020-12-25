‘Chicago Med’: Who’s in the Cast?

One way you’re likely spending your down time is watching shows you haven’t had a chance to see. If Chicago Med is on your list, you might wonder which actors star in the show. Here’s a rundown of the main Chicago Med cast members.

Nick Gehlfuss

Nick Gehlfuss on the set of Chicago Med | Elizabeth Sisson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Nick Gehlfuss plays Dr. Will Halstead. Gehlfuss made his television acting debut in a 2010 episode of Army Wives. He played Sergeant Joe Corey in an episode titled “Murder in Charleston.” The following year, Gehlfuss appeared in an episode of The Good Wife titled “Breaking Up,” in which he played the character Jesse.

In 2013, he landed his first recurring television role in The Newsroom. He played Ross Kessler for four episodes. Gehlfuss joined the cast of Chicago Med in 2015.

Torrey DeVitto

Torrey DeVitto on Chicago Med | Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Torrey DeVitto plays Dr. Natalie Manning. DeVitto made her television acting debut in a 2003 episode of Dawson’s Creek titled “Lovelines.” That same year, she appeared on the comedy Scrubs. DeVitto landed a role in 2004 on the series Drake & Josh. She was on the show for three episodes. After that, she snagged a starring role on the series Beautiful People, in which she played the character Karen Kerr from 2005 to 2006.

DeVitto made her film debut in the 2007 movie Heber Holiday. She’s also known for her appearances in One Tree Hill, The Vampire Diaries, Army Wives, and Pretty Little Liars.

Yaya DaCosta

Brian Tee and Yaya DaCosta | Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Yaya DaCosta plays nurse April Sexton. DaCosta is best known for being a runner-up on the third cycle of America’s Next Top Model. She made her acting debut in a 2005 episode of Eve titled “Prom Night.” She played the character Ms. Jenkins. The following year, DaCosta made her film debut in the movie Take the Lead, in which she played the role of LaRhette. This led to her next film, titled Honeydripper.

In 2008, DaCosta joined the cast of All My Children. She played Cassandra Foster for 44 episodes. DaCosta is also known for her appearances in Ugly Betty, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and The Kids Are Alright.

Dominic Rains

Dominic Rains | Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dominic Rains plays Dr. Crockett Marcel. Rains made his acting debut in the 2003 TV movie Saving Jessica Lynch. The following year, he appeared in an episode of 24. In 2004, he landed a recurring role in the series LAX, in which he played the character Cyrus for five episodes.

Rains made his film debut in 2007 in the movie Poet’s War, in which he played the character Hamad. Rains is also known for his appearances in General Hospital, Flashforward, Outbreak, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Brian Tee

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi on Chicago Med | Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brian Tee plays Dr. Ethan Choi. Tee made his television acting debut in a 2000 episode of The Pretender titled “The Agent of Year Zero.” The following year, he played a DEA agent on the series Family Law. In 2005, Tee had a recurring role on Zoey 101, in which he played the character Kazu. He’s also known for his appearances in Crash, Mortal Combat: Legacy, and Rush Hour 4: Face/Off 2.

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles | Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Oliver Platt plays Dr. Daniel Charles. Platt made his television acting debut in a 1987 episode of The Equalizer. He played Norm Jameson in an episode titled “In the Money.” The following year, Platt appeared in an episode of Miami Vice titled “Baseballs of Death.”

Platt made his film debut in the 1988 movie Crusoe, in which he played the character Mr. Newby. The Chicago Med star is also known for his appearances in Working Girl, The West Wing, and The Big C.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays on NBC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

