Caryn Chandler Once Hinted She Didn’t Want Amy Roloff at Her and Matt Roloff’s Christmas Party

Little People, Big World fans know all about Amy Roloff’s discomfort with Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Caryn worked on Roloff Farms prior to dating Matt, and Amy’s had plenty to say about the relationship.

A few years back, it seems Matt and Caryn were preparing to have a holiday party with other members of the Roloff family — but Caryn hinted she didn’t want to invite Amy. Here’s what happened.

Caryn Chandler and Amy Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ notoriously don’t get along

Matt and Amy were married for 30 years before divorcing, and the separation was ultra-difficult for Amy. She noted on multiple occasions she never expected to get divorced, and it also put her housing situation on Roloff Farms in jeopardy. While Amy’s now engaged and moved off of Roloff Farms, there was certainly a lot of tension for years post-divorce — and Matt’s relationship with Caryn didn’t help.

Caryn was a Roloff Farms manager, and Matt always appreciated all the help she did on the property. But Amy noted in her memoir, A Little Me, that Matt and Caryn were too close for comfort even during her marriage.

“I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people,” Amy wrote in her book. “I was devastated. I’ve never felt so alone, hurt, and betrayed in my life.”

Caryn hinted she didn’t want Amy at her Christmas party

Back in 2018, Matt and Amy were still navigating their divorce, and Amy was also living on Roloff Farms. Matt and Caryn discussed their Christmas party, as they’d be inviting all of the Roloff kids and grandkids to attend. But Caryn hinted she wasn’t too comfortable with extending the invite to Amy and her boyfriend-now-fiancé, Chris Marek.

“I want to have a Christmas party for the family,” Matt told the LPBW cameras during season 18, episode 11. “This year is Caryn’s first big Christmas with the family, and I know that she’s nervous because it’s her first time to really host a Christmas party for the family.”

“I know the kids and they know me, but blending family is always interesting,” Caryn added.

Matt then asked Caryn if he should invite Amy — and Caryn insinuated she didn’t want Amy in attendance.

“It might be nice to start our own traditions,” Caryn told Matt after he asked her if he should “courtesy invite” Amy and Chris. “But, she’s always welcome.”

Matt Roloff ended up not inviting Amy to the party

While Matt entertained the idea of inviting Amy and Chris, he ultimately decided the party should go on without them.

So, I didn’t invite Amy and Chris tonight because I just thought, ‘Well, you know, they’re having a party,’ and I thought, ‘You know, I could’ve,’” Matt explained in the episode. “It would’ve been nice if I thought Amy could just drop by and be cool and chill. But there’s still something there that’s just — you know. She brings tension or something to the room.”

Amy didn’t seem to mind not being invited to the party, though. She had a separate celebration with her kids, grandkids, and Chris. As for Caryn, it seems their relationship has gotten a lot better through the years — and Caryn and Matt might even get invites to Amy’s wedding.

