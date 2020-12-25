Carrie Underwood’s Family Christmas Tree Is Not ‘Pinterest-Worthy’ and She Explains Why

Instagram

The ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ hitmaker talks about her family holiday tradition and their Christmas tree decoration which she admits might not look good but ‘got a lot of heart.’

Carrie Underwood‘s Christmas tree is full of homemade decorations crafted by her five-year-old son.

The country star and her husband, Mike Fisher, always had a traditional tree before they became parents, but now the centrepiece of their living room is full of colourful family keepsakes.

“Our decorations started out as being very silver and gold… simple but not super colourful,” Carrie told Taste of Country, “but Isaiah starts bringing home the things that they make at school, and (our Christmas decoration design scheme) all went out the window, in the best way. We have a ton of pictures of Isaiah on the tree. It’s basically the Isaiah tree, with two pictures of (youngest son) Jake thrown in there.”

“I just ordered some new ornaments off of one of the picture apps, and they should be here any day now, so Jake can get on the tree as well,” she added, revealing her own childhood Christmas decoration memories were all about family crafts.

“There was something so nice about the familiar,” she explained. “Just having that comfort of, ‘Oh, these are the little horse candle holders that mum always puts on the piano.’ We had the same stockings, and by the time I was in my teens, they were gross-looking, but I did not want any new ones.”

“I want my kids to see their pictures from when they were little, or that thing they made in kindergarten, hanging on the tree. You know, it won’t be Pinterest-worthy, but it’s definitely got a lot of heart.”