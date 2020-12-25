Can my PS5 Digital Edition play discs?

Best answer: No, the PS5 Digital Edition cannot play discs of any kind since it doesn’t have a disc drive. If you want to use discs with your PS5, you’ll need to get the regular console that has a disc drive and supports disc-based media.

What is PS5 Digital Edition?

Like its name suggests, the PS5 Digital Edition is a PS5 model that cannot play disc-based media of any kind since it completely lacks a disc drive. Instead, any games you’d like to play will need to be downloaded directly to its solid-state drive (SSD) for storage. This also means it won’t be able to play any 4K Blu-ray discs or DVDs.

Other than the removal of its disc drive, Sony’s Jim Ryan said that both consoles are identical in an interview with CNET.

As you saw, there is a small difference in the form factor of the two consoles. I’m sure you also observed, the basic design aesthetic is consistent between them. So there is that and the fact that the digital edition does not have a disk drive. That is it. Other than that, they are identical products.

That means you’re getting the same product, barring the disc drive, with the exact same specs. The PS5 features an 825GB SSD and runs at 10.28 TFLOPS (variable) at 2.23 GHz with a Custom RDNA 2 GPU. The PS5 Digital Edition also costs $100 less.

Is there any way to get the PS5 Digital Edition to play discs?

While there are external disc drives that can be used over USB on the market, the PS5 Digital Edition does not support them. If you buy a PS5 Digital Edition with the intent to heavily mod it to regain this compatibility, you’ll be out of luck.

Which PS5 should I buy if I want to use discs?

Only the regular PS5 plays discs. If you have a collection of physical games, 4K Blu-ray, and DVDs you want to use, you should definitely buy the standard console. If not, you can save some money and some physical space by opting for the Digital Edition.