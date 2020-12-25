BTS’ Suga Shares the Real Reason Why He’s Always Sleeping

He’s savage but he’s also super sweet. Suga is one of the songwriters in BTS, known for his love of music, his talent, and his apparent love for sleep. According to one translation, though, there’s an obvious reason why Suga enjoys sleeping so much.

Here’s what we know about this K-pop idol.

Suga is one of the BTS rappers and songwriters

Although there are seven members in BTS, there are only three rappers. One of those rappers is Min Yoongi, who also goes by his stage name, Suga. He’s the rapper behind songs like “Interlude: Shadow” and “Trivia: Seesaw,” although he also appears in group songs like “Dynamite” and “Boy With Luv.”

Aside from his hardcore and savage personality, this K-pop idol is known for his sweet and cute side. Suga even earned the nickname “Lil Meow Meow” from international fans because of his cute persona, according to Urban Dictionary.

V and Suga of BTS arrive at the photo call for the 34th Golden Disc Awards | THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images

Suga is known for his love of sleep

When he’s not working on music or performing around the world, fans can find Suga sleeping somewhere. In fact, during one interview, the K-pop group was asked what three words best describe them. For Suga, the three words he chose were “eat, sleep, work.” According to one fan translation, the idol shared the reason why he likes to sleep so much.

“In my dreams, you’re with me and that’s the reason why I always like to sleep,” the performer reportedly said. In the video clip, the performer was referring to the BTS ARMY, or the group’s fan base.

Of course, Suga isn’t actually always sleeping. During one interview with SiriusXM, the idol shared that he likes getting up early and staying up late, only getting 3 hours of sleep during the day of the video.

When Suga’s not sleeping, he’s working on solo music and BTS songs

The boys are often busy writing, recording, and producing music. That’s especially true for Suga for, when he’s not creating music with the other BTS members, he’s writing and releasing solo songs under the stage name, “Agust D.”

“I always like my music to make a contrast,” Suga said in a Big Hit Entertainment promotional video. “With my previous songs I wanted to show the beauty in contrast. For example, wearing a modern outfit in front of a traditional building.” The song’s title is the name of the traditional Korean genre of military music; as Suga explained in the interview, it’s played “when the king is in procession.”

The “Dynamite” music video is now available on YouTube. Music by BTS, including their recently released album, Map of the Soul: 7, is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and most major platforms.