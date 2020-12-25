Bobby Brown’s Sister Was Not Happy With ‘The Bobby Brown Story’: ‘The Fakest Movie’

Following the huge success of BET‘s The New Edition Story, things picked up right where they left off with The Bobby Brown Story. When the biopic miniseries was released in 2018, Brown’s sister took major issue with the project.

‘The Bobby Brown Story’ was released in 2018

The two-part miniseries was a follow up to BET’s The New Edition Story. It saw Woody McClain reprising his role as Bobby Brown. Gabrielle Dennis starred as Whitney Houston. The cast also included Mekhi Phifer, Lil Rel Howery, T.K. Carter, Laz Alonso, Lance Gross and Alyssa Goss. Sandi McCree and Tyler Marcel Williams also reprised their roles as Brown’s mother and the younger version of Brown, and Algee Smith reprised his role as Ralph Tresvant.

Picking up where The New Edition Story left off, the biopic, according to BET, chronicled “the talented but troubled singer’s exit from the popular ’80s boy band through his solo success, his affair with Janet Jackson and tabloid-fodder marriage to pop icon Whitney Houston. Spanning 30 years of Brown’s life, the new project follows his story from the hard streets of Roxbury, where he turned to a life of drug dealing before being given the chance to prove himself as a solo artist.”

The biopic made a lot of alleged revelations from Brown’s point of view, that the public was not aware of. Most of these alleged revelations were about Houston, including instances like her allowing their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to smoke in her presence.

What Bobby Brown’s sister said about the film

Brown’s sister, Leolah Brown Muhammad, says the entire biopic is fake. She posted at length about her issues with the biopic on Facebook.

“THE FAKEST MOVIE I EVER SEEN!” she wrote. in part. She also called Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheridge, a liar. “I’M WONDERING WHAT IS THE MOTIVE FOR ALL THIS? I READ WELL THOUGH…AND TRUST I’M NOT DUMB!’ she continued.

His sister even claimed that Etheridge is going to ‘kill’ Brown but isn’t going to get away with hit. “LISTEN, ALICIA IF YOU THINK FOR ONE MINUTE THAT YOU ARE GOING TO KILL MY BROTHER AND GET AWAY WITH IT GUESS WHAT…ALL I CAN SAY IS YOU BETTER STAY PRAYED UP!”

Next, Muhammad addressed her brother and brought. up the fact that Etheridge allegedly wouldn’t give money to pay for her and Brown’s mother’s medicine.”BOBBY WHY DID YOU LET ALICIA LIE LIKE THAT IN THAT MOVIE AND SAY SHE WELCOMED YOUR WHOLE FAMILY INTO HER LIFE!!!??? AND THIS B***H LITERALLY WITHOUT A LITTLE EXAGGERATION HATES FOR ABSOLUTELY NO REASON EVERY SINGLE PERSON THAT CARRIES YOUR BLOOD!!!???”

She also took major issue that the way Houston was depicted in the biopic. ‘Why lie or allow THEM to lie and make Whitney look so bad?’ she questioned. ‘Yes Whitney was feisty! But…but SHE LOVED BOBBY! AND SHE DID NOT DESERVE TO BE TALKED ABOUT LIKE THAT! AND THEN, TO ACTUALLY JUST STRAIGHT LIE ABOUT A BUNCH OF S**T IS WHAT I DONT LIKE.”

With The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story in the rearview mirror, Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe, and Michael Bivins are planning to chronicle the story of New Edition splinter group, Bell Biv DeVoe, in an upcoming project as well.