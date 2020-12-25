Bitcoin developer who lost Bitmain funding wins Coinbase’s first-ever developer grant By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin developer who lost Bitmain funding wins Coinbase’s first-ever developer grant
Digital currency exchange Coinbase has awarded its first-ever Core developer grants, and a familiar name is among the recipients.
João Barbosa and 0xB10C, the alias of a pseudonymous developer, were selected winners earlier this week. Although the funding amounts weren’t revealed, Coinbase said both developers will “be funded to work on Bitcoin for all of 2021” in amounts payable via BTC or USD.
