Bill Cosby Gives Bizarre Christmas Shoutout To Snoop Dogg, Kanye West & Faizon Love!!

Bill Cosby used to be hard on rappers, but these days, they are some of his only vocal supporters and on Christmas Eve, he took to social media to thank three of his supporters.

“On this Thank You Thursday…I would like to wish everyone a Very Merry & Happy Holiday & I’m sending my sincere gratitude to Kanye West, Snoop Dogg & Faizon Love for their continued & consistent support,” his post reads. “I’m so glad to hear & see that these (3) icons in the Entertainment Industry are enhancing the lives of others through philanthropy, music & humor.”

The comedian continued, “My present to Kanye, Snoop, Faizon & Every American is to take plenty of Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, Zinc & Elderberry Syrup,” adding, Snoop will you & Martha please save some trees for next year’s holiday and don’t eat too many brownies. Hey Hey Hey!”

He then added hashtags thanking them all. All rappers have publicly defended Cosby following his arrest.