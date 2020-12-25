Biggest unanswered questions in Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 opens long before 1984 itself, setting its opening on the secret Amazonian island of Themyscira during Diana’s childhood. In an incredibly arduous sort of Amazon-style Olympic games, Diana, despite being years younger than her competitors, easily takes first place before falling behind when the race is nearly finished. Though she finds a shortcut and regains first place, her aunt, the warrior Antiope (Robin Wright) pulls her out of the running, telling her that she cheated and can’t win if she doesn’t do it honestly.

However, the existence of these games in general raises some questions, none of which get answered. What are these games called, and how often are they held? Why is Diana, a literal child, even allowed to compete against adult Amazonian warriors? Also, how are the competitors chosen — are they from noble families, like Diana, or are they chosen from a larger group? — and what do they win when they take first place in these games, if they win anything besides personal glory?