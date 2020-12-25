Best throwback pictures from B-town’s Christmas parties



Bollywood celebrities are known to work hard and party harder and there is no denying that. B-town celebs love unwinding with their friends and family just like all of us and when there is a festival it becomes grander. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more, year after year these celebs are clicked making the most of Christmas.

Today on Christmas eve we thought about bringing you some amazing throwback pictures from B-town’s Christmas parties as this year things won’t be as grand as every year because of the pandemic. So, fear not, you have your dose of your favourite stars ready. Sit back and scroll through…