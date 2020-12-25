Best PS5 Games 2020 | Android Central

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
11

Demon’s Souls defined a generation and paved the way for all the Souls-like games that came after, including FromSoftware’s own Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This remake looks absolutely stunning, a far cry from its 2009 counterpart. Whether you’re new to the franchise or an old fan looking to return, you’ll definitely want to pick this one up.

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR