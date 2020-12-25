Best PS5 Games 2020 | Android Central

Demon’s Souls defined a generation and paved the way for all the Souls-like games that came after, including FromSoftware’s own Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This remake looks absolutely stunning, a far cry from its 2009 counterpart. Whether you’re new to the franchise or an old fan looking to return, you’ll definitely want to pick this one up.
