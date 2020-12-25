Home Technology Best Buy Canada’s Official Boxing Day prices are now live

Best Buy Canada’s Official Boxing Day prices are now live

Isaac Novak
Big box Canadian retailers have been tempting us with Boxing Day prices on tech gear for more than a week now.

But now that the big day is almost here, the real deals are rolling in — and Best Buy is no exception, with up to 45 percent off many of its products.

Check out the host of deep discounts from Best Buy Canada below:

©