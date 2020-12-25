Best Bluetooth Speakers Under $50 in 2020

Best

Bluetooth Speakers Under $50

2020

Nothing makes a party better than some music, and nothing makes playing music easier than a Bluetooth speaker, especially as more phone manufacturers omit the 3.5mm headphone jack. Fortunately, you don’t need to spend a fortune get the best Bluetooth speaker for your needs, especially with fantastic options like the Anker Soundcore Flare+ to get the party rolling.

Best Overall: Anker Soundcore Flare+

Anker sure knows its way around smartphone accessories, and the same can be said for the Soundcore Flare+. This 360-degree speaker will be the talk of the night with its unique design and a bottom-mounted halo of LEDs. These LEDs will keep up with the party as they pulse and glow with the rhythm of whatever music is playing. The included IPX7 rating will also keep your Flare+ safe from accidental splashes. Anker also made it possible to pair two Flares to create a stereo-sound situation. You won’t need to watch the battery life too closely, either, as the Flare+ is rated for 20 hours of playback. The downside? You won’t be able to use a headphone jack to connect your phone, as there is no port available. Pros: 360-degree sound

Bluetooth 5.0

IPX7 Waterproof

Connect two speakers for stereo sound

20 hours of battery life Cons: No auxiliary port

Micro-USB charging

Best Overall Anker Soundcore Flare+

Perfect for parties, the home, and anywhere else The Soundcore Flare+ offers an attractive 360-degree design, along with the rhythmic-flashing LEDs and water resistance.

Best Value: Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Speaker

If portability and budget are the names of the game, then the SRS-XB01 from Sony is a fantastic pick. This speaker packs such an impressive punch that it’s hard to believe the sound is coming from such a small package. The XB01’s EXTRA BASS tagline holds true with punchy lows that, combined with the six-hour battery life, will allow you to listen to your favorite songs with plenty of bass for long periods. Sony also includes a strap that can be connected to the bottom of the speaker, in case you want to throw it over your shoulder or attach it to a bag. On the downside, the SRS-XB01 doesn’t have a ton of extra features. There’s no dedicated app, meaning you’ll have to turn to your smartphone or tablet’s built-in audio tools if you want to adjust the EQ levels. The Micro-USB charging port also feels a bit dated these days, but these are often the sacrifices you’ll have to make to hit such a low price. Pros: Ultra-portable

IPX5 water resistance

Add an extra speaker for stereo sound Cons: Outdated Micro-USB charging port

Six hours of battery life

No application integration

Best Value Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Speaker

Big punch in a small package The SRS-XB01 has an awkward name, but you’ll remember it when you hear it for the first time.

Best 360-Degree Sound: Anker Soundcore Motion Q

When it comes to listening to your music or podcasts, you want to be able to hear them from wherever you are. That’s where a speaker like the Soundcore Motion Q comes in with its 360 degrees of sound. The cylindrical design, combined with two drivers and 16 watts of power, makes for an impressive package. As for battery life, you’re looking at around 10 hours, which should be plenty long enough for pool parties and the like. Plus, there is a built-in microphone for accessing your voice assistant of choice. Of course, you can also pair two Motion Qs wirelessly for stereo 360-degree audio, and each speaker is feather-light at just 14.4 ounces. Pros: 360-degree sound

16W of power with dual full-range drivers

IPX7 waterproof

Stereo pairing

Built-in microphone Cons: Only 10 hours of battery life

Charges over Micro-USB

Best 360-Degree Sound Anker Soundcore Motion Q

Hear everything from everywhere It’s important to hear your music, and the Soundcore Motion Q ensures that with its all-encompassing cylindrical design.

Best Smart Speaker: Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen)

It may not be a dedicated speaker, but it’s a popular choice. The last-gen Echo Dot gives users much to talk about while still having the ability to show off a bit when guests come over. In addition to pairing via Bluetooth, you have the option to use the 3.5mm auxiliary jack or even pair over Wi-Fi to other devices. With Alexa built-in, you can control your smart home with ease or get the answer to that question that is nagging at your friend during the party. Sure, the sound isn’t the greatest, but you can pair this with another Echo Dot for stereo sound or another Bluetooth speaker. The other big downside here is that the Echo Dot isn’t entirely portable since you need to keep it plugged in at all times. This can be a bit frustrating, but its integrated voice assistant more than makes up for it. Pros: Amazon Alexa built-in

Pair with another Echo Dot for stereo sound

3.5mm headphone jack included Cons: Must always be plugged in

Not water resistant

The sound could be better

Best Smart Speaker Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen)

Impress your friends and control your smart home The Echo Dot may not be the first speaker that comes to mind, but it should come close with its Alexa integration.

Most Unique Design: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Speaker

As you look at different Bluetooth speakers to consider, many of them have the same old design: cylinders that pump out music at varying rates, shapes, and sizes. The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra changes that with its unique triangular design so that you can cover as much area as possible. Oontz also includes an IPX6 rating for splash-resistance, but we wouldn’t recommend taking the Angle 3 Ultra for a dive. However, the most significant benefit to this speaker is the 100-foot range, allowing you to keep your phone with you and not with the speaker. While that 100-foot range is awesome, you’ll still be stuck in the past with the Micro-USB charging port. The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra is also a bit heavier than some of the other speakers on this list, so you may not want to carry it if you go for a hike. Pros: 100-foot Bluetooth range

IPX6 Splashproof

20-hour battery life

Unique design Cons: Micro-USB charging

Bluetooth 4.2

Heavier than other options

Most Unique Design OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Speaker

Forget leaving your phone behind Other than the unique triangular design, the biggest benefit to the Angle 3 Ultra is the 100-foot range.

Best Battery Life: Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker

There is nothing wrong with a Bluetooth speaker that doesn’t have a bunch of extra frills or a design that makes it stand out from the crowd. Sometimes, a great Bluetooth speaker is just your run-of-the-mill option. That brings us to the Anker Soundcore 2, which doesn’t have any significant features to “wow” you. However, this speaker does offer 24 hours of battery life, which is among the leaders on this list, along with IPX7 water resistance and Bluetooth 5.0. Take all of this, combined with the 12 watts of power, and you have a tried-and-true speaker that will work for every situation. You may just want to keep a cloth nearby after the party is over since the Soundcore 2 is a fingerprint magnet. Additionally, you likely won’t want to play this at max volume if the sound gets a bit distorted. Pros: 12W of audio

24 hours of battery life

Bluetooth 5.0

IPX7 waterproof Cons: The sound may be distorted when played loudly

Attracts fingerprints

Best Battery Life Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker

This one goes for days The Soundcore 2 is fantastic for those who want long battery life and some water resistance. Just don’t play it at max volume.