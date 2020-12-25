Ashanti Is ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Foolish’ singer revealed her diagnosis on December 12, hours before she and Keyshia Cole were scheduled to face off as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s ‘Verzuz’.

Ashanti has given her fans an update on her condition after she announced that she contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. In an Instagram post on Thursday, December 24, the “Rock With U (Awww Baby)” singer thanked fans and friends for the prayers.

“Hey y’all. Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers,” so the singer wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her smiling. “I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DM’s checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that.”

Later, much to fans’ delight, Ashanti revealed that she’s “feeling much better… Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well.” Concluding the post, she wrote, “Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea’s. Merry Christmas Eve.”

Fabolous, 2 Chainz, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and La La Anthony were among those who expressed their excitement in the comment section upon hearing the news. Fans were also relieved as one commented, “I was worried about you since you hadn’t posted since telling us you had COVID-19. I’m glad you and your family are better.”

“So beautiful I’m glad to hear you and your family are doing better. much love,” another user sent love to the songtress. Someone, meanwhile, urged her to keep following COVID-19 guidelines, “Just stop all that traveling and wear a mask please!! Stay safe.”

Ashanti revealed her diagnosis on December 12, hours before she and Keyshia Cole were scheduled to face off as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s “Verzuz”. “Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she told fans at the time. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re tring (sic) to figure it all out!!!”

“Verzuz” then announced in a statement that the battle was postponed. “Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ,” the statement read. “Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime.”

“We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community,” the statement continued.