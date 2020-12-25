Ashanti Gives COVID-19 Update

Ashanti has given an update on her health after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Hey all just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers,” Ashanti wrote in an update to fans. “I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DM’s checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better…”

She continued, “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea’s. Merry Christmas Eve.”

Ashanti was slated to square off against Keyshia Cole but received word of her positive test the day of the battle. The battle has been postponed.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Ashanti in an Instagram post December 12. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house … We’re trying to figure it all out.”