Are Will Estes and ‘Chicago Med’ Star Torrey DeVitto Still Dating?

Blue Bloods star Will Estes and Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto announced they were dating earlier this year. What’s the current status of their relationship? A quick glance at their Instagram pages has us wondering.

Will Estes and Torrey DeVitto’s announcement

Will Estes | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Back in October, DeVitto and Estes went Instagram official. DeVitto posted a photo of herself with Estes. The Blue Bloods star later posted a cute photo of himself with DeVitto on his Instagram account. Fans were excited about the news and sent sweet messages to the couple.

Last year, DeVitto shared what she’s looking for in a partner. “What am I looking for? A best friend, somebody to travel with, a partner, somebody who has the same values as me,” she told Us Weekly. “You know? A family unit, traveling, just fun. But in the meantime, I’m having so much fun with my friends, and traveling and working.”

Are Will Estes and Torrey DeVitto still dating?

Torrey DeVitto | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

DeVitto and Estes posted pictures of each other in October. However, as of this writing, the photos are gone. It looks like the couple might have split. Another clue they might not be together is something Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray said (or didn’t say) during an interview on The Pink Lemonade Stand podcast with hosts Nicole Kaplan and Heidi Webster.

During the discussion, Kaplan tells Ray that Webster’s mom wants her to date Estes. Ray responds by saying she didn’t know she was single. Then she jokes about setting Webster up with some guys she knows. Ray didn’t mention Estes’ relationship status.

We were waiting for Ray to say Estes isn’t available, but this didn’t come up. Her response might not mean anything, but we’re wondering if Estes is single now. She and Estes seem close, so we would think she would step in and say something if he was still dating DeVitto. Right now, their relationship status is a bit of a mystery.

Will Estes and Torrey DeVitto’s relationships

Estes has been quiet about his personal life. However, he has been linked to actor Jennifer Love Hewitt. DeVitto used to be married to Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley. They divorced in 2013. DeVitto has also been romantically linked to Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer.

DeVitto told Us Weekly that former One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray often gives her relationship advice. “He actually said, ‘Listen, I don’t set people up, but if I ever find someone I think is good for you, I’m sending him your way!’” said DeVitto. “I was like, ‘Thanks, Chad!’”

DeVitto adds that she and Murray have great chemistry. They worked together when they were on One Tree Hill and reunited for starring roles in the Hallmark movie Write Before Christmas.

As far as DeVitto’s Chicago Med TV character, Dr. Natalie Manning, some fans think it’s a matter of time before she starts a relationship with Dr. Crockett Marcel. The two have been getting close lately, so we think they could end up dating each other soon.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.