Apple to fix resolution issue with ultrawide displays on M1 Macs

Apple says it’s working to fix the resolution issue with ultrawide displays on M1 Macs with a future macOS update.
The tech giant has acknowledged the issue in a new support document, which was first discovered by MacWorld.
“If you connect an ultrawide or super-ultrawide monitor to your Mac with Apple M1 chip, some resolutions supported by your display may not be available. Apple is aware of this issue and resolution is planned for a future macOS update,” the document states.
Apple notes that to see the additional resolutions for your external display, open ‘System Preferences,’ click ‘Displays,’ then press and hold the ‘Option’ key while you click ‘Scaled.’
It seems that Apple is suggesting that users may be able to enable a more appropriate resolution via the scaled options, but it’s unknown if that includes the native resolution.
Apple has not specified when a fix will roll out, but it’s reassuring that the tech giant is working on a solution.
Source: Apple Via: MacWorld