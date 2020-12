Five Reasons Why You Might Want to Consider AirPods Max

Since the launch of the AirPods Max last week, we've done a couple of videos sharing a brief hands-on with Apple's new over-ear headphones and a comparison of them to other popular noise-cancelling headphones from Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser. There's been a lot of debate about whether the AirPods Max are worth their $550 price tag,…