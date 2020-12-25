Ant Anstead Reacts To Claim He Cheated on Christina

Ant Anstead is one of the beloved stars of the Discovery Network. He had been recently featured on HGTV as part of Christina on the Coast, having married the interior designer Christina Anstead. However, their marriage took a tumble this year and they announced they had split up. The couple has a baby boy they co-parent and continue to get asked questions about the reason for their breakup. One troll recently made a bold claim that Ant was forced to clear up.

Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Did infidelity break up Ant and Christina Anstead?

Life for the Anstead’s look like it was perfect when they featured bits and pieces of their home life on the HGTV makeover show. However, things were not quite as rosy as they appeared to be. In September, Christina dropped a bombshell announced she was separating from Ant.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Christina posted on Instagram back in September 2020. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

In the days after the split, Ant finally broke his silence and remained hopeful that they could possibly work things out.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” the reality show personality posted. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us, I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Neither TV host has confirmed what the real reason for their breakup was, but a bold troll claimed that there was cheating involved.

“Maybe he has cheated on her,” the person replied on an Ant post.

The Wheeler Dealers host saw this reply and shut it down saying, “I can 1000% confirm that is NOT the case.”

