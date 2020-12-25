Another big Christmas for James as Lakers defeat Mavs By

5/5 © . NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers



2/5

Anthony Davis had 28 points and eight rebounds, and the host Los Angeles Lakers coasted to a 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Davis converted 10 of 16 shots and 3 of 5 3-pointers. LeBron James had 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Montrezl Harrell contributed 22 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers.

James passed Oscar Robertson (377 points) for second place in total points scored on Christmas Day. James has 383 points in 15 games, trailing Lakers legend and the late Kobe Bryant at 395 points in 16 games. James also tied former teammate Dwyane Wade for career Christmas wins at 10.

Dennis Schroder scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting with six assists and Kyle Kuzma had 13 points and six rebounds for Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic had 27 points and seven assists for the Mavericks. Six Mavericks scored in double figures, including Josh Richardson (17), Trey Burke (17), Dwight Powell (11), Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (10).

The Lakers seized command in the third quarter. They went up 80-63 after a James 3-pointer less than three minutes into the quarter. Los Angeles owned a 99-85 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Dallas sliced the gap to 106-97 after a 3-pointer by Richardson with 7:59 remaining but it got no closer as Los Angeles pulled away.

A 3-pointer by Davis gave the Lakers a 54-41 advantage, their biggest lead in the first half, with 5:25 left in the second quarter. But the Mavericks rallied, using a 9-1 surge to cut the deficit to 55-50 almost two minutes later.

However, the Lakers pushed the margin to 69-57 on a 3-pointer by Kuzma to end the first half.

Los Angeles outshot Dallas 56.0 percent to 49.4 percent for the game.

The Lakers also outrebounded the Mavericks 53-27. The Lakers prevailed despite committing 16 turnovers to only nine for the Mavericks.

–Field Level Media