Amanda Seyfried’s Foot Tattoo Has a Rather Racy Meaning

“Making it” in Hollywood isn’t always an easy reality. Acting comes with work, dedication, passion, and, unfortunately, a lot of uncertainty. Amanda Seyfried is one of the many talented individuals whose hard work has paid off. Seyfried has established quite the name and reputation for herself in the entertainment industry. The popular actor is best known for her role as Karen Smith in the 2004 production Mean Girls, but she has appeared in many other titles and series throughout the years. Take a look back at some of Seyfried’s most memorable characters and find out what the deal is with the actor’s foot tattoo.

Amanda Seyfried’s journey to fame

Some people might be surprised to learn that Seyfried is a Pennsylvania native. According to IMDb, Seyfried grew up in Allentown, which is just a short drive outside the city of Philadelphia. When Seyfried was 11 years old she started modeling. The star first began exploring acting while in high school. Seyfried had done some work for soap operas like All My Children before landing the role of Karen Smith in Mean Girls. Seyfried actually ended up changing her plans for college to join the cast of the award-winning film.

After Mean Girls, Seyfried began finding more and more work in the film industry and started appearing in many more movies. Nine Lives, American Gun, and Alpha Dog are just a few of the productions Seyfried contributed to in the 2000s. Seyfried didn’t limit herself by any means and still continued to land roles in television series. Rebecca in Wildfire and Lilly Kane in Veronica Mars are two of the characters the star is well-known for taking on. More recently, Seyfried has appeared in Gringo and The Art of Racing in the Rain. However, one of Seyfried’s most memorable and celebrated roles came in 2008 when she played the part of Sophie in Mamma Mia!.

A look back at Amanda Seyfried’s role in ‘Mamma Mia!’

Seyfried started taking singing lessons back in high school, and perhaps this is what made the actor the perfect fit for the musical film Mamma Mia!. Seyfried played the role of Sophie when the film adaptation of the Broadway musical came to light. The movie told the story of a bride-to-be using music to try to locate her biological father. Stellan Skarsgard, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth were a few of the other talented individuals that were cast with Seyfried.

Many of Seyfried’s fans and followers were thrilled when they learned the popular film would be releasing a sequel. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again premiered one decade later. The sequel shared the main character Sophie’s continued journey as she planned the reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna. Seyfried has shared a lot of positive anecdotes about her role as Sophie. As many of her fans and followers already know, her time working on the set of Mamma Mia! is what led her to get a racy foot tattoo.

The story behind Amanda Seyfried’s foot tattoo

Actors spend an incredible amount of time together when collaborating and filming. On and off set, many talented individuals have formed very special bonds with their coworkers. That is how Seyfried ended up with a foot tattoo with a rather racy meaning.

Firth, one of the actors from the cast of Mamma Mia!, was well-known for using the word “minge” throughout their days of filming. As Seyfried had explained, it ended up becoming a bit of an inside joke amongst cast members. According to Cosmopolitan, Seyfried ended up getting the word tattooed on her foot, but, as Seyfried has shared, in some parts of the world this word is considered to be racy or offensive. According to Refinery29, she once appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers explaining that the word actually means “vagina” in England. Luckily, Seyfried’s “minge” tattoo doesn’t seem to mean anything too crazy in the United States.