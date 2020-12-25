Alvin Kamara highlights from Saints vs. Vikings: All 6 touchdowns, ranked

Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman wasn’t kidding when he spoke harshly of the Vikings’ defense early in their 52-33 loss to the Saints on Friday, calling the group “simply not very good right now.”

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara went on to rush for six touchdowns in a historic effort. He’s the first person since Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929 to reach that mark.

Kamara finished the game with 172 all-purpose yards and scored on 24 percent of his touches. He could have had a seventh touchdown if coach Sean Payton hadn’t given Taysom Hill a late goal line carry.

Below are highlights all six of Kamara’s touchdowns, ordered by impressiveness:

6. 6-yard touchdown run (third quarter)

5. 1-yard touchdown run (first quarter)

4. 5-yard touchdown run (second quarter)

3. 3-yard touchdown run (fourth quarter)

“First we’ll make snow angels for two hours, then we’ll go ice skating, then we’ll eat a whole roll of cookie-dough as fast as we can, and then we’ll snuggle.”#SAINTS | 📺 Fox pic.twitter.com/gjRAO6i9Xt — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 26, 2020

2. 7-yard touchdown run (fourth quarter)

1. 40-yard touchdown run (first quarter)