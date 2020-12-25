Adapting to a Holiday Season Stripped of Its Essence

For me, working from a home office was nothing new. I’ve been doing it since 1996. But, on another level, all of Canada is normally my workplace. Not this year. My last trip outside of Ontario or Quebec was in January. I went to Edmonton to report on the mourning among members of the city’s large Iranian community after a flight from Tehran to Ukraine was shot down by a missile. Among the 176 people who died, 85 were Canadian citizens or permanent residents, many of them from the city. A large number of faculty and staff from the University of Alberta were among the victims.

Since then, quarantine restrictions have made it impractical to report from Atlantic Canada and Manitoba. My editors, rightly, have been concerned that areas with low rates of infection or large numbers of vulnerable people might not be all that pleased to see reporters. And I made a personal decision not to fly, limiting my in-person reporting radius to driving distances.

While I’ve certainly reported on events outside of Ontario and Quebec, the few in-person reporting trips I’ve made this year underscored the limitations of doing the work by phone, video call or email. For example, had I not ridden my bike down to Parliament for an article about the Dominion Carillonneur’s effort to keep the Peace Tower bells ringing out music, I never would have discovered Paul de Broeck, the No. 1 fan of the chiming performances.