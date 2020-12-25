A ‘simple mistake’ exposed 270K crypto wallet buyers By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Ledger data leak: A ‘simple mistake’ exposed 270K crypto wallet buyers

The hacker likely responsible for Ledger’s security breach in July recently dumped a large amount of data exposing the personal information of over 270,000 customers, including phone numbers and physical addresses. The leak also included 1 million emails of Ledger wallet owners and customers that were signed up to the company’s newsletter service.

Amid the furor caused by the incident, Ledger says its focus is on improving its security infrastructure rather than reimbursing users for any losses that may occur. Meanwhile, some affected customers are reportedly considering taking legal action against the company in the form of a class-action lawsuit.