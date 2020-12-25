5G devices from Samsung usher in the future of mobile network connectivity on Telus’ 5G network

This piece is brought to you by Telus.

If you’re still dealing with the infamous buffering wheel while watching videos online, it might be time to consider upgrading your mobile device.

With 2021 on the horizon, there’s no excuse for endless buffering and slowly loading apps. But faster speeds are just the beginning of how upgrading your setup can enhance your smartphone experience.

Smart devices have seen major improvements in their processing power in recent years, but the next leap forward isn’t just how many pixels your device can render or which games it can run. The fifth generation of cellular network technology and mobile internet is finally here, and with it comes increased connection speeds, reliability, and more powerful devices.

5G: What’s the big deal?

What does that mean for you? It’s more than just clearer video calls; it’s a complete overhaul of the way we use our devices — and the performance of the devices and networks available to us. Telus’ 5G network will be available in over 50 communities across Canada by the end of 2020, offering blazing-fast speeds up to 1.7 Gbps and compatibility with 5G-ready devices like the latest Samsung Galaxy 5G lineup.

Creatives, take note. With the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G you’ll be able to share content with others faster than ever before. Inspiration can happen whenever, wherever and having access to the incredible power of 5G technology means you don’t need access to home Wi-Fi to embrace it. Whether you’re streaming the latest from your favourite artist, sharing images and video on social, or even hosting your very own livestream, flexing your creative muscle on a global scale is possible with the incredible power of 5G technology.

Next-generation devices like Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G come with a slate of new tools for content creators enhanced by the power of 5G. When shooting video, having cutting-edge camera technology easily accessible on your smartphone is ultra-convenient. Whether you’re posting to your social feeds or creating content for professional use, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G gives you the necessary tools to be incredible.

With 8K video, you’ll capture life’s moments in stunning clarity and accuracy sure to wow friends, family and colleagues alike. While impressive, working with ultra-high-definition video does mean you’ll be backing up and working with massive file sizes. 5G network access makes uploading and downloading footage from cloud services faster while also being reliable – an important part of helping you keep your focus on getting the shots you need and not if you have the space to store them.

Working remotely just got easier

For working on the go, powerful processors and large displays make multi-tasking a dream – look no further than the 5G ready Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G – aka a powerful PC you can put in your pocket. With S Pen and the Samsung Notes app you have everything you need for your home office on the go. Racing against a deadline? You can rest easy.

With S Pen, your handwritten notes can easily be converted into text making it easy to drop them into your latest PowerPoint presentation or Word document thanks to the intelligent Samsung Notes app. When you’re done, you can upload them and share easily with stable 5G connectivity.

Work hard, play hard

Looking for less work and more play? We hear you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G also offers one of the best ways to play the latest mobile game thanks to a 120Hz screen refresh rate and advanced processor. Coupled with advancements in Telus 5G wireless technology bringing HyperFast speed, you can game with virtually no lag, any time on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. And really, what’s better than being able to play the most graphically demanding games online without having to worry about dropping frames? And with offerings like Xbox Game Pass, playing premium games on your mobile device has never been easier.

That said, streaming games and movies at high quality can quickly consume data. Telus’ Peace of Mind plans mean that you don’t have to worry about data caps or overage fees. You can finish all 99 levels of the latest battle pass, or binge that series you just started without worrying about the costs.

That’s what it all comes down to. With the Telus 5G network, Canadian smartphones users will experience increased speed and capacity. Paired with the Samsung Galaxy series of 5G enabled devices, you’ll be spending less time waiting and more time doing what you love. For content creators, content consumers, and social butterflies alike, 5G opens up a world of possibilities.

Image credit: Samsung Canada

