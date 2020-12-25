$500M in Bitcoin leaves Coinbase as institutions buy more than miners sell By Cointelegraph

$500M in Bitcoin leaves Coinbase as institutions buy more than miners sell
(BTC) saw fresh rejection at $24,000 overnight on Dec. 24, but data shows that appetite for big buy-ins is only increasing.
As recorded by on-chain analytics resource CryptoQuant, institution-focused exchange Coinbase Pro alone saw two large withdrawals of more than 12,000 BTC ($278 million) each this week.
