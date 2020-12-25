3 Ways Stars Hollow Nailed the Winter Holidays

Fall in New England is considered especially magical, but when it came to seasons in Gilmore Girls, winter ruled. Not only did Lorelai Gilmore adore the snow, but the town of Stars Hollow knew how to ring in the winter holiday season. Even grumpy Luke Danes managed to get into the spirit from time to time. Do you remember these three classic winter moments from the show’s earliest seasons?

Luke Danes showed his appreciation for Lorelai by making her a gross burger

Hamburgers might not scream holiday meals for most, but it was a great way to get to Lorelai. After being uninvited to her parents’ Christmas party, Lorelai sulked into Luke’s diner and requested something a bit festive to lift her spirits. The ever-grumpy Luke offered up a Santa hamburger that looked pretty cute on the plate. It would have been pretty gross to eat, though.

Lorelai never got a chance to eat the repulsive sandwich because she was called to meet Rory, Richard, and Emily at the hospital. Thankfully, all turned out fine in the end, and Luke’s attempt at a festive holiday meal remains one of the cutest food moments in the show’s history. If you want to recreate the burger, you are in luck. According to Bustle, all you need to recreate the burger in question is white bread, a hamburger, mayo, olives, a pepper slice, ketchup, and cherry tomatoes.

The Bracebridge dinner remains a fan favorite, decades after it first aired

Gilmore Girls seemed to find its footing in season 2 of the series. The character development during the show’s freshman season allowed fans to connect with the main characters and the secondary characters, too. Season 2 also happens to have one of the best winter moments of the show’s entire run. “The Bracebridge Dinner,” the tenth episode of season 2, found Lorelai and Sookie St. James turning a canceled event at the Independence Inn into a town slumber party, and everything about it was amazing.

What made the episode so special? “The Bracebridge Dinner” episode brought all of the town’s most interesting characters together. It also marked the first time fans saw real tension between Richard and Emily. Add in a snowman building contest and horse-drawn sleigh rides, and you have, basically, the perfect winter episode.

Another season 1 episode perfectly captures winter

Luke’s attempt to make a festive meal for Lorelai was a special moment, but it isn’t the only winter moment from season 1 that Gilmore Girls fans swoon over. Long before Luke and Lorelai would realize their love, Lorelai was pretty into Rory’s English teacher, Max Medina. In the episode, “Love and War and Snow,” Max finds himself stuck in Stars Hollow during a massive snowstorm, which manages to lead to Max and Lorelai’s very first date.

In the same episode, Rory manages to connect on a deeper level with her grandparents. She even gets them to eat frozen pizza. The episode captures the way a massive snowstorm can turn just about everything upside down. There were plenty of great winter episodes in later seasons, too. Still, seasons 1 and 2 managed to perfectly capture the essence of a Connecticut winter.